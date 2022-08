By Anthropologie

Bias Slip Dress

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130652010001; Color Code: 070 With the belief that "when a woman smiles, her dress must smile with her," French couturier Madeline Vionnet created garments to accentuate a woman's natural shape - her most iconic design being the bias cut. This artful technique required the fabric to be cut at a 45-degree angle, allowing it to softly drape and curve in the most flattering of ways. Here, the classic silhouette transforms this silky slip dress into a feminine piece that feels au courant. Viscose Adjustable straps Cowl neck Seamed bodice Slit hem Side zip Hand wash Imported