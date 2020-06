Solid & Striped

Bias-cut Checked Linen Midi Dress

£225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Solid & Striped's sunny disposition is mirrored by the orange, red and blue checks patterning this cheerful midi dress. It's crafted from breathable linen which is bias cut and shaped to a loose silhouette, then finished with slender adjustable straps. Wear it with statement earrings and sandals for an uplifting mood.