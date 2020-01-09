Anthropologie

Bianca Velvet Maxi Dress

$158.00 $49.98

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Store Availability Please enter a location to check store availability. Check Nearby Stores Details Style No. 4130461050007 ; Color Code: 041 Here, stunning velvet combines with an au-courant mock neck for impressively fete-ready style. About Amadi Founded by partners Nataline Ngo Amadi and Wahid Amadi in 2012, Amadi supports the Los Angeles community by designing and crafting their garments locally. Made using rich fabrics with easy care finishes, Amadi's effortless garments are for the well-traveled woman whose personal style exemplifies her easy-going, yet fashion-forward approach to clothing.