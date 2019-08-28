Nannacay

Bianca Tasseled Striped Crocheted Cotton-blend Tote

£115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. When designing Nannacay's bags, founder Marcia Kemp is inspired by traditional art and accessories she's spotted on her global travels and she employs and trains artisans in Peru, Ecuador and Brazil to make them. This one-of-a-kind 'Bianca' tote is hand-crocheted from a chartreuse and off-white cotton-blend and has enough space for a spare pair of flip flops and your latest read. It's finished with a sizable tassel and unique tethered top handle. Carry it on vacation or in the city.