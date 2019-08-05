Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Lulu and Georgia
Bianca Rug, Pink
$268.00
$187.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lulu and Georgia
Feeling a little groovy? Channel the '60s revival trend and give your space a mod makeover with this rug's bold diamond-print design and textured pile.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Lucky Cat Bath Mat
$39.00
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Bloomsbury Market
Amato Beige/red Indoor/outdoor Area Rug
$187.00
$77.98
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Zarah Jute Rug
$398.00
$318.39
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Tufted Cynthia Rug, 3 X 5
$248.00
$89.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Lulu and Georgia
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Felipe Pom Pom Throw, Blue
$72.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Paquita Coffee Table, Cinnamon
$579.00
$463.20
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Darcy Napkins, Coral (set Of 4)
$70.00
$35.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu and Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$157.00
from
Lulu and Georgia
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
