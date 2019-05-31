Biafine

Biafine: Topical Emulsion

Biafine emulsion is considered by europeans as a must have, does all topical cream that can be found in most medicine chests, first aid kits, glove compartments and the purses of beautiful, responsible moms. Biafine topical emulsion provides moisture for healing and protecting wounds. It is recommended to seek medical attention if you have a deep puncture wound, burn or broken skin. Biafine is recommended fro treating minor cuts, sunburns, and other minor skin wounds, irritations and conditions. Biafine Emulsion works by providing moisture for the healing process and protecting the healing wound from contamination. (186 g)