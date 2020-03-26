Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Codex Beauty
Bia Facial Oil
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Codex Beauty
A light, dry oil that helps to hydrate, seal in moisture, firm, and smooth the skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Mask Duo
$40.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Jan Marini
Bioglycolic Face Cleanser
C$53.00
from
eskincarestore
BUY
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar H Cleansing Cream
C$53.00
from
eskincarestore
BUY
Milk Makeup
Vegan Milk Moisturizing Cleanser
C$40.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
Glossier
Mask Duo
$40.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Jan Marini
Bioglycolic Face Cleanser
C$53.00
from
eskincarestore
BUY
La Roche-Posay
Effaclar H Cleansing Cream
C$53.00
from
eskincarestore
BUY
Milk Makeup
Vegan Milk Moisturizing Cleanser
C$40.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted