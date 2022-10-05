Lancôme

Bi-facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover

An award-winning, waterproof eye makeup remover that is gentle enough for sensitive skin and contact lens wearers. WHAT IT IS The #1 makeup remover in the US* that instantly and effortlessly removes waterproof makeup. Bi-phase formula contains an oily phase and water phase to remove stubborn makeup without irritation or greasy feel. WHAT IT DOES Shake to activate this simple but effective bi-phase eye makeup remover. From longwear, stubborn eye makeup to waterproof or water-resistant; it removes residue and cleanses the skin. The formula won’t leave skin feeling greasy or sticky. This oil-based makeup remover is an essential for makeup bags and any professional makeup kit. Bi-Facil easily removes all eye makeup from waterproof mascaras and eyeliners and dramatic smoky eye looks. BI-PHASE FORMULA This unique formula is designed with two phases to lift eye makeup off while leaving the skin feeling refreshed and clean. The oily phase uses lipid concentrate to lift eye makeup off, while the water phase uses unique emollients to leave skin feeling perfectly cleansed. Suitable for all skin types, from normal to sensitive skin, combination to dry skin or oily skin – it’s also great for contact lens wearers. *Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Product Layer Dollar Sales, Annual 2021