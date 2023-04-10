BHLDN

Style No. 47094883; Color Code: 011 The Written in the Stars wedding ballgown is envisioned in fairy-tale style, complete with a magical layer of glitter-embellished tulle as well as a hand-beaded and sequined v-neck bodice with a scooped open back. Let your wedding day dreams come true as you walk the aisle, a chapel train of layered tulle trailing behind you. Glitter-flecked polyester tulle; polyester lining Maxi length Hidden back zipper V-neckline Sequined and beaded bodice Illusion panels at side Scooped open back to waist Layered sheer tulle skirt over opaque lining Chapel train Professionally clean Imported