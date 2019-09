BH Cosmetics

Bh Cosmetics: Galaxy Chic - 18 Color Baked Eyeshadow Palette

$18.94

Buy Now Review It

Inspired by the Milky Way, the BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Palette includes 18 out-of-this world baked eyeshadow shades! Each hue has a strong color payoff and glides on perfectly for a truly gorgeous finish.