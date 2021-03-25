United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
ColourPop
Bff Mascara
$8.00
At Ulta
Introducing Colourpop's BFF Mascara, she's with you from thin to thick. BFF will never let you down, instantly lifts lashes while volumizing and lengthening in the blackest black formula. The unique twisted nylon fiber brush is shaped to comb through each lash from root to tip, delivering a buildable look that never clumps. Who needs flakes in their life when you have BFF? No flaking, no bs, just a ride-or die formula. Benefits: Vegan Cruelty free