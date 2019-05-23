Fruit Of The Loom

Beyond Soft Panties (regular & Plus Size)

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

These Fruit of the Loom Women’s Beyondsoft briefs are a basic must-have! They’re made with a wonderfully soft fabric that feels so great you won’t believe that it’s also durable, shrinks less, and retains color longer. It gets softer wash after wash (just like your favorite t-shirt!) and lays flat against your skin to prevent panty lines. These panties have a woven microfiber waistband, and as always, our Fruit of the Loom panties are tag free and made with a 100% cotton liner. This classic brief silhouette sits just below the belly button and offers full seat coverage. Feel your best knowing these panties were designed with comfort in mind. Stock up on these wardrobe basics with our convenient 6 pack!