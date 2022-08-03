Da'Bomb

Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce

✔ A SIZZLING GIFT IDEA … Da'Bomb Hot Sauces are a great gift for that friend who just can’t get enough heat! ✔ PUT IT ON ANYTHING … Pork, chicken, seafood, steak, vegetables- you name it! Our sauce was created to be versatile and work for whatever dish you’re in the mood for. ✔ JUST A DASH WILL DO … Need we remind you that our hot sauces are the ultimate in heat? One or two dashes of Beyond Insanity will go a long way in exciting the palate. ✔ SPICY SAVINGS… Because you’ll only need a dash or two, you won’t need to reload your hot sauce supply as often. ✔ COMPETE WITH HEAT … Beyond Insanity makes a great hot sauce addition for competitions between friends. Warning: This one made Gordon Ramsey cry on live television! The ultimate in hot. This sauce is way past insanity. Rated at 135,600 Scoville units.