Storets

Bexley Hook And Eye Detail Dress

C$106.00

Buy Now Review It

At Storets

Featuring gorgeous sweetheart neckline, and a hook and eye detailing in the center Pinafore style Fitted * Product Specification Cotton 94% Span 6% * Flat Measurement: XS/S: Bust: 39㎝ (15.4in) / Length: 60㎝ (23.6in) * Professional Clean Only Model's height is 5'6" (171cm) and wearing XS/S