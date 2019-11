Bevel

Bevel Shave System Safety Razor

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Achieve the ultimate clean shave with the Shave System Safety Razor from BEVEL. Designed for optimal shaving, the single blade reduces bumps and irritation with its smooth glide. The precision razor shaves close with a clean break, giving skin a smooth, fresh appearance. Shave with care and excellence with this robust safety razor.