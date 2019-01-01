Bevel

Bevel Shave Kit

The Bevel Shave Kit is a five-step system designed for a close yet gentle shave, especially effective for those suffering from skin irritation or razor bumps. You can use the priming oil to prepare your skin, and then apply shaving cream with the badger brush to create a rich lather. After you finish shaving, soothe your skin with a sting-free restoring balm. Clinical tests show this shaving starter kit gives a smoother shave and eliminates razor bumps and irritation in under four weeks.