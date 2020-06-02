Bevel

Bevel Restoring Balm

$14.96

Buy Now Review It

Refines and hydrates after shaving Cools without the sting Lactic and Salicylic Acids help even out skin tone Product Description Typical aftershaves contain alcohol, which can dry out and irritate your skin. Instead, the Bevel Restoring Balm is an alcohol-free aftershave lotion that gives your skin a dose of moisture and helps to soothe your skin after your Bevel Shave. Use your Bevel Restoring Balm as the last step in the Bevel Shave System for a consistently smooth shave and clearer skin. The Bevel Shave System consists of The Bevel Razor, Bevel Badger Brush, Bevel Shave Cream, Bevel Priming Oil, Bevel Restoring Balm and Bevel Blades. From the Manufacturer