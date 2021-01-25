Beurer

Beurer Sl10 Dreamlight Led Sleeping Aid Touch Table Lamp

£29.99

The SL10 DreamLight from Beurer is a gentle sleep aid developed to help you wind down and drift off to sleep naturally. Battery-powered and equipped with an LED module, it projects a gentle, pulsing light on your ceiling in order to make you consciously aware of your breathing rhythm without illuminating your entire bedroom. As a result, this diverts overthinking and helps to reduce brain activity, so you can fall asleep calmly and more quickly. Key features: Choose from two breathing patterns: the Relaxation Technique involves a four second inhale and a six second exhale. The classic Yoga Breathing Technique involves a four second inhale, and a seven second hold followed by an eight second exhale The ball-design allows you to angle the light to best suit your sleep position and you can incline it as much as you need to Choose between red and blue pulsing light Touch on/off functionality makes it easy to operate There's an automatic switch-off function which you can set for eight or 20 minutes A stand and x2 AAA batteries are included