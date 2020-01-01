Nexxus

Between Washes Smooth & Clean Dry Shampoo Foam

$11.99

Most stylists agree that second day hair is easier to style than freshly washed hair. From tousled waves, to braids and texturized buns, most styles work better with the natural texture and smoothness that comes from day 2 or 3 hair. Women are noticing the trend. Half of women do not wash their hair every day, and 65% go three or more days between washes, making product in between these days more relevant than ever. As a leader in salon quality products, Nexxus has designed a range of products to cleanse and refresh hair on non-washing days, give instant texture and body, revive curls, and finish styles. From creating beachy sea salt waves, extending the life of your blowout, bringing new bounce to your curls or combating oil, Nexxus Between Washes has a solution that will help make your non-wash days your best style days. The Between Washes range will include a Dry Texture Finishing Spray, Dry Shampoo Foam, Sea Salt Texture Spray and a Revived Curls Crème Spray. NEXXUS SMOOTH AND CLEAN DRY SHAMPOO FOAM is what your second-day hair needs for a refreshed feel. This gentle formula absorbs excess oil from your roots to give them a lift and revitalize your blowout on non-wash days.Stylist Recommendation: Shake and apply to dry hair, focusing on the roots. Use your fingers to work through from root to tip. For extra smoothness and style boost, blow dry with a round brush.