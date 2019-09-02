Dove

Between Washes Restyler Re-hydrating Mist

Each product in Dove’s new /Care Between Washes/ hair products collection is crafted to help women care for their hair on non-wash days. From new dry shampoos to new formats, this collection is perfect for refreshing, reshaping, and rehydrating a range of hair types on days when washing is not part of the plan, but beautiful hair definitely is. Dove /Care Between Washes/ Re-Hydrating Mist is perfect for redefining and rehydrating all hair types on days between washes. Our weightless formula instantly refreshes rehydrates hair, leaving it feeling fresh and nourished. How to use- To use Dove /Care Between Washes/ Re-Hydrating Mist, start by spraying all over dry hair then tousle or brush hair to distribute evenly. For more volume, flip hair upside down and quickly blow dry. The Dove Self-Esteem Project was created from a vision where beauty is a source of confidence, not anxiety. We’ve reached over 20 million young people with self-esteem education, together we can reach 20 million more. Our mission is to ensure that the next generation grows up enjoying a positive relationship with the way they look—helping young people raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential. Download our tools for free at dove.com/selfesteem