Laura Ashley

Betty Floral Cinched One-piece Swimsuit

$79.00
At Urban Outfitters
Irresistibly femme one-piece swimsuit from UOs collab with Laura Ashley. Soft floral fabric made with adjustable tied ruched detailing at the sides for a custom look. Topped with skinny shoulder straps at the straight neck. Moderate coverage.
Featured in 2 stories
29 Maillot Swimsuits To Try Out This Summer
by Eliza Huber
This Retro Swim Cut Is Back
by Alyssa Coscarelli