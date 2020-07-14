Faithfull the Brand

Bettina Tie-dye Bucket Hat

Based in Bali, Faithfull The Brand is renowned for handcrafting, hand-dying and hand-printing pieces that are both bohemian and romantic, cool and feminine. Take the Bettina bucket hat as the perfect example of just that; crafted from linen and decorated with the label’s lime green tie-dye print, it styles perfectly with the matching swimsuit for a confident poolside look.