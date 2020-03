Florence by Mills

Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The florence by mills Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo are shimmering peel off masks that work in perfect harmony to reveal chill, happy skin. Use Mind Glowing with charcoal and witch hazel to clarify and reset skin & Low-Key Calming infused with vitamins, antioxidants, and water lily extract to help soothe and calm skin. Choose your mood or share with a friend.