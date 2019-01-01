Too Faced

Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

£12.00

Guaranteed to feel better (and last longer…) than even your most dangerous liaison, Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara by Too Faced is the waterproof edition of a bona fide make up icon. The number one selling prestige mascara in the U.S., this is a Holy Grail formula for countless devoted fans. What makes it so good, you might well ask? It starts with the formula – it’s enriched with unique peptides to impart the deepest, most intense black possible and porcelain flower extract to moisturise and condition lashes. As well as this, film-forming polymers and collagen provide smudge-proof, all-day wear that can weather the wildest storm, tantrum or whatever else you throw at it (though we hope it doesn’t have to!) And, of course, a mascara is only as good as its brush – this one is shaped like an hourglass to ‘unlock’ the formula and leave no lash behind, lifting and coating each and every little one, top and bottom. In just a few coats, your eyes will look more defined and bright than ever before.