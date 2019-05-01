Search
Too Faced

Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

$24.00
At Ulta Beauty
Go ahead and cry happy tears, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is WATERPROOF! Too Faced took their bestselling collagen-fueled formula and added high-performance, water-resistant polymers for waterproof, smudge-proof, all day wear.
