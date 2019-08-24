Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Too Faced

Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

$12.00
At Sephora
A waterproof, intensely black, volumizing mascara with an hourglass-shaped brush that separates, coats, and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection.
Featured in 2 stories
18 Cruelty-Free Makeup Brands To Know
by Us
The Best Weatherproof Makeup Used By TV Reporters
by Thatiana Diaz