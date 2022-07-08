Too Faced

Better Than Sex Mascara Set ($69 Value)

$44.00

At Nordstrom

What it is: A mind-blowing mascara trio that includes two full-sized and one travel-sized Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascaras. What it does: This award-winning formula creates full, defined lashes that are stretched to unbelievable lengths with the most intense black, oversized, multidimensional look. Film-forming polymers lock curl in place, and Acacia Senegal tree extract sets volume. Peptides condition lashes. Set includes: - Two full-size Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascaras (0.27 oz.) - Travel-size Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara How to use: Apply the first coat from the root of your eyelashes to the tips. Wiggle the wand between your lashes for a richer deposit of mascara to thicken your look.