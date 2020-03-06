Too Faced

Better Than Sex Mascara

Say hello to luscious lashes with Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. Specially formulated to produce a full and intense flutter, it features an hourglass brush with extra stiff bristles which will ensure even coverage of carbon black pigment. Enriched with collagen to create thick, curled lashes, it also contains protective acacia Senegal tree extract which will hydrate the lashes to keep them in optimum condition. This fabulous mascara is also smudge-proof for long-lasting wear. - L.M. Directions for Use: Use the brush to coat the lashes from root to tip Wiggle the brush slightly as you comb it through