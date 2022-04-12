Too Faced

Better Than Sex Mascara

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Longing for lashes that seductively standout with all the volume and zero fuss? Look no further! Our best selling mascara is your next beauty go-to for good reason. This vegan mascara lengthens, volumises and separates as you apply. Created in the blackest black, this fool-proof lash wonder will make even the most subtle of eye looks pop. The buildable formula gives you curled lashes in two coats, and a false lash effect in three coats. The hourglass-shaped wand also curls as you apply for a dramatic lift. This award-winning* mascara is suitable for everything from a glam look to a naturally enhanced eye.