Good American

Better Than Leather Good Icon

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good American

This is the straight jean of your dreams. Pairs perfectly with heels, fitted through the hips, with an iconic straight leg opening. Your everyday straight, now in our fan favorite Better Than Leather material Straight leg High Waist Better Than Leather material - thick faux leather Black color Heavy weight fabric- our thickest faux leather is exceptionally warm, sturdy and ultra-luxe - a favorite for winter months