Better Than Chocolate Bouquet

This Bouq is way better than a box of chocolates, because you know exactly what you’re gonna get: an extraordinary mix of double pink and double red tulips. These delicate lovelies are packed with petals, and they’ll open to reveal twice the number of petals as standard tulips. (More flowers, more love!) Move over, chocolate. These blooms are some of our favorite eye candy this Valentine’s Day.