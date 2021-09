Patagonia

Better Sweater 1/4-zip Fleece Jacket

Performance midlayer with a classic wool aesthetic Polyester fleece insulates and manages moisture Soft fleece interior adds comfort whether active or lounging Flat seams and slim fit ensure bulk-free layering Zippered sleeve pocket secures keys and cash 1/4-zip pullover style offers convenient ventilation Patagonia is committed to using low-impact dye processes in its products Item #PAT032P Learn more