Napwrap

Better Sleep Travel Accessory

$20.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details The NAPWRAP is a travel accessory that supports your arms and removes the need to fight over the armrest. It helps you rest comfortably during long flights, train rides, or bus trips. It’s also convenient for other travel functions. Use it as a sleep mask, or to keep your ears warm, and even to carry your smartphone when you take a jog. Materials: Liner: 75% cotton, 25% polyester; Outer: 86% polyester, 14% elastane Care: Delicate wash cold. Tumble dry cycle low Comfortably support your arms and keep good posture while you rest in your seat during long, crowded trips Wraps around either upper arm and supports opposing hand to evenly distribute the weight of your arms Lightweight, soft, and breathable materials that are strong and flexible provide comfortable support Elastic strap provides adjustability to fit nearly everyone Rolls easily around your arm when not in use Can also be used as an extra pad for carrying luggage, an eye mask or earmuff to block sound and light, a headband, or an arm band phone holder Color: Black Made in China Dimensions: 19" x 4"; 7" diameter Weight: 0.06 lb.