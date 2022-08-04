Better Love

As Featured in Poosh It’s Time to TAP into pleasure! Created by Better Love with you in mind, the Tap Dancer™ is the first clitoral stimulator to utilize TAPPLEASURE Technology™ that mimics the same human touch a vulva owner would feel during foreplay. This industry-leading technology is similar to methods used in acupuncture, massage, and physical therapy that stimulates nerves and their endings through tap response. You and your partner will have no trouble taking your moment from "ohh" to "OHH". The curved design allows the shape to fit perfectly in the palm of your or your partner's hand. Choose from three stylish colors to fit your mood and personal style. Get ready and prepare yourself to feel a true orgasm and "Tap" in for pleasure! Tap Dancer™ Highlights: TAPPLEASURE Technology™ Shower Friendly: 100% Splash Proof USB Rechargeable: 800mAh/3.7V Battery Ergonomic Design: Perfect for solo or partner play 6 Modes: Low Vibe Low Vibe & Tap Mid Vibe & Tap Pulse Tap Mid Pulse Tap High Vibe & Tap Run Time: 70 Mins Charge Time: 150 Mins Noise Level: 60 Decibels Materials: ABS Plastic + Body-Safe Silicone Legal and Patent Information:Patent Pending Downloadable PDF Instruction Manual Available.