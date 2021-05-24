Better Love

Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator

When it comes to the female orgasm, this can sometimes be complex & difficult to achieve. Why not simplify it with Butter Clitoral Stimulator from Better Love? With 10 different vibrating suction modes and an ergonomic design with pinpoint accuracy, you'll be taken to pleasure town quickly and effectively! For added fun, its waterproof and splash-proof design allow for both shower and bath play. Since its design is compact and aligns with the natural curvature of the body, this can be used for both solo and partner play as well! You'll love how the push button control makes it easy to dial in your preferred settings whether you like it soft or maybe you like it a bit more intense as you reach closer to climax. Either way, this toy is guaranteed to make any woman orgasm. And we mean that! We recommend cleaning your Better Love Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator before and after each use. To wash, simply use antibacterial soap & water. As with any silicone toy, use this toy only with water based lubes to avoid damage to the outer layer of silicone For user manual, click here. Specs & Features Medical Grade Silicone Waterproof (IPX7 Rated) Phthalate & Latex Free Push Button Control Suction Vibration 10 Vibration Modes 7000 RPM Motor Internal Lithium Ion Battery Run Time: 90 MInutes Charge Time: 90 Minutes Length: 1.8 inches Height 4.6 inches Width: 1.5 inches What's Included 1x Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator 1x USB Charging Cable (30 inches - Adapter Not Included) 1x User Manual