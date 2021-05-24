Better Love

Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator

Looking for something to treat your clitoris like the queen she is? Then grab the Blowfish Silicone Clitoral Stimulator! Choose between suction stimulation or a magic tongue to caress your most erogenous zone! 2 sex toys in 1? This is definitely a no brainer! Highlights: 2 Sides of Pleasure! 100% Waterproof 7 Suction Modes Magic Tongue Function Sucking and Flicking Function USB Rechargeable 30 Days Satisfaction Guarantee For manual, click here.