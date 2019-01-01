Better Homes & Gardens

The Better Homes and Gardens Modern Rim salad plate is durable enough for everyday use, but stylish enough for all of your entertaining. It is conveniently microwave, dishwasher and oven safe to 450 degrees. The straight sides give this round salad plate a very modern flare. It is made from a durable, beautiful Porcelain material for long-lasting use. Entertain your guests in style when you use this beautiful salad plate. Durable enough for everyday use Microwave and dishwasher safe Oven safe up to 450 degrees