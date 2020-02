Vagabond

Betsy Boot

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Sleek Chelsea boot from Vagabond. Smooth leather upper. Narrow almond toe framed by slight, exposed sole. Asymmetrical goring panel at side and tonal ankle pull tab. Lightly padded footbed. Lined. Tonal Cuban heel; fine beveled edge at top frames heel. Debossed logo at ankle. • Leather upper • Rubber sole • 2.25" heel • Made in Vietnam