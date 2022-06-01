United States
Betsey Johnson
Convertible Dress Ponte Tattoo Sketch Pink
$88.00
At Torrid
A bold, limited-edition collection that recreates vintage Betsey Johnson designs in our unparalleled Torrid fit. FIT Model is 5’8” wearing size 1. Removable straps. Measures 44" from shoulder (size 2). MATERIALS + CARE Ponte knit fabric. 61% rayon, 333% nylon, 6% spandex. Machine wash cold. Dry low. Imported. DETAILS Collarless neckline. Sleeveless. Tattoo sketch print.
