Avalon Hill

Betrayal At House On The Hill

The Avalon Hill betrayal game is filled with excitement and suspense as each player goes on a journey exploring the rooms of a haunted mansion. Design your own haunted house and encounter frightening spirits and omens that foretell your character's fate. The Betrayal at House on the Hill board game is a wonderful option for game night, family gatherings or even just playing with friends. Keep the game going by designing your own house with the tiles provided. Every time you play the Avalon Hill betrayal game is a different setup, so you never have the same scenario twice. This product has been designed for three to six players and there are six different characters to choose from and encounter during gameplay. The family board game comes with everything you need to play the game, including game pieces, figures representing each character, character trait cards, cardboard game board and instructions to ensure seamless gameplay.