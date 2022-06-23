Glo Skin Beauty

Beta-clarity Aha Clarifying Peel

$85.00

Detox and decongest your complexion with a boost of smoothing and clarifying benefits with this Beta-Clarity AHA Clarifying Peel at-home kit. Taking a multi-step approach, it targets blemishes, excess oil, and visible pores with a blend of hydroxy acids—mandelic acid at 20%, plus salicylic acid. As a level 2 at-home peel kit, it offers pro-level exfoliation, sloughing away dead skin cells, and reducing the appearance of pores and fine lines. Brightening and evening out skin tone and pigmentation issues with an infusion of vitamin C, skin is purified and strengthened, for radiant, smoothed complexion clarity in just 20 minutes.