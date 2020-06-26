Kelty

Bestie Bff Blanket

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Kelty

The mullet of blankets: all business on the bottom, and 110% party on top. Nothing puts a damper on your party or picnic like a wet butt...or lost keys. That’s why we invented the Bestie BFF: a genius two-in-one blanket and tarp; designed to keep your al fresco time fun and dry. A built-in zipper pocket keeps car keys or phones from wandering off, while a loop-and-stake system keeps the whole shebang from blowing away. Better still: smart design means that the top always stays dry, even when folded. Like your BFF (and your beer), it’s essential for every outdoor gathering.