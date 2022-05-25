Chronicle Books

Best Year Yet: A Journal For Becoming Your Best Self

For readers looking for inspiration and positive change, this journal provides plenty of ideas and activities—along with a sparkly and uplifting cover—for making small improvements to every aspect of life, ensuring this will be your best year yet. • Designed for anyone who needs a little bit of inspiration • Supports making positive changes and self-betterment • Journal with focus on happiness and fulfillment Fans of Your Best Year Yet!, This School Year Will Be the Best! and Living Your Best Year Ever will love this journal. This journal is perfect for: • Women ages 15-45 • Fans of self-betterment • Journalers Read more