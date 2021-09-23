United States
Chronicle Books
Best Year Yet: A Journal For Becoming Your Best Self
For readers looking for inspiration and positive change, this journal provides plenty of ideas and activities-along with a sparkly and uplifting cover-for making small improvements to every aspect of life, ensuring this will be your best year yet.
