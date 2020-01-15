2XU

Best Workout Leggings That Make Fitness Look Cute

$119.95

The MCS Run Compression Tights (with muscle containment stamping) have been developed with a detailed understanding of the impact running has on the legs. This revolutionary fabric support system anatomically maps over key muscle, tendon and fascia groups to further reduce muscle oscillation, fatigue and damage, helping you run stronger and longer. Graduated compression promotes circulation for an efficient warm-up and a faster recovery. Updated pocketing discreetly holds the essentials, while reflective logos ensure greater safety when running in low-light conditions.