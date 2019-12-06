Birchbox

Best Sellers Box + 3-month Subscription Card

$50.00

This 3-month subscription gift card and box of best-sellers will help the lucky recipient get started on their beauty journey.nnEach bag contains the following:n- [3-Month Subscription Gift Card - a $45 value!](https://www.birchbox.com/product/38999)n- [Beauty Protector Protect & Detangle](https://www.birchbox.com/product/4363) - Deluxe samplen- [Mu00b7Au00b7C Cosmetics Strobe Cream - Pinklite](https://www.birchbox.com/product/29608) - Deluxe samplen- [Wilma Schumann Skin Care Hydrating Collagen Eye Pads](https://www.birchbox.com/product/20403) - 1 pairn- [Love of Color Liquid Shimmer Shadow - Moonlight](https://www.birchbox.com/product/30859) - Full-sizen- [ARROW BOOST Color Enhancing Lip Balm - Blush Hour](https://www.birchbox.com/product/21981) - Full-sizen- [Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara - Beyond Black](https://www.birchbox.com/product/19961) - Deluxe samplen- [Birchbox](https://www.birchbox.com/brand/4176) Pocket Mirror - 1 mirrorn