Facetory

Best Of Seven Facial Masks Collection

$13.21

Buy Now Review It

Contains a variety of FaceTory sheet masks to hydrate all skin types! Perfect for skin looking to boost hydration, calm the skin, and add radiance! K-beauty sheet masks contain the best ingredients out there! Known to be gentle yet effective, sheet masks add extra nutrients to replenish the skin and protect it from damage. Packed with beneficial ingredients that help protect the skin barrier, boost hydration, and provide a beautiful glow! Made in Korea.