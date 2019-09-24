This set features all ten of the Soko Glam 2018 Best of K-Beauty Awards winners. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover new must-have products and to amp up your travel skincare game. Even more, all of these TSA-friendly K-beauty essentials are housed in a keepsake holographic bag.
Give pores a deep clean with the Benton Tea Tree Cleansing Water, and then reset your skin’s pH level and give it a brightening boost with the Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner. For a one-way ticket to honey skin, follow the Acwell toner with the Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence. Together they deliver a next-level glow.
For your treatment step, banish breakouts with the Dr Oracle A-Thera Tea Tree Peeling Sticks, which contain both AHA and BHA, or target wrinkles, acne scars and pigmentation with Easydew EX, a formula that features medical-grade EGF to promote cell regeneration.
Hydrate skin with the Plant Base Time Stop Collagen Ampoule, a wrinkle-fighting and brightening formula, and the supremely nourishing SKINRx LAB MadeCera Cream. Seal in that moisture with the Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin E Mask.
And don’t forget about the lips and hair! The Klavuu Nourishing Care Lip Sleeping Pack treats and prevents chapped lips, and the La’dor Keratin Power Glue revitalizes damaged strands.