The Detox Market

Best Of Green Beauty Box 2019

$159.00

LIMITED EDITION The 2019 Best of Green Beauty Box has arrived! Treat yourself to the head-to-toe essentials you need right nowfrom innovative skincare to crowd-pleasing cosmetics, these noteworthy necessities are the best of this years green beauty. The boxhas a$249 value. Get the box foronly $159! What's In the Box? KOSASKosasport LipFuel in Pulse|full size 0.17 oz | $18 value PAI SKINCARERosehip BioRegenerate Oil - Mini|full size 10 ml | $28 value MAYA CHIAThe Eye Achiever|full size 0.3 oz | $70 value RMS BEAUTYSignature Set in Mod Collection | full size | $44 value ODACITEBlue Aura Cleansing Water| full size 120 ml | $39 value W3LL PEOPLEExpressionist Volumizing Mascara| full size| $23 value INNERSENSE BEAUTYPure Travel Trio | travel size| $27 value DETOX MODEHappening Scrub | full size 120 ml| $35 value