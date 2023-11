BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY

Best Of Bread Hair Styling Set

$28.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

WEAR Slightly oversized, cropped, and effortlessly cool; The Dakota is your spring denim jacket. Wear it with shorts for a breezy layered look, or with any of our jeans for a denim on denim style. DETAILS 100% Cotton / 23" Measured from Shoulder Measurements taken from size S CE7005BO15_DUNES DESTRUCTED_XS